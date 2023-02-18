Officers investigating shooting near retail store in Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting near a Sam’s Club along Patton Avenue.

Officers said the incident began when two men got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sam’s Club. Officers added that the disagreement eventually became physical, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

According to officers, the victim is currently in stable condition, and the suspect is in custody.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the victim or situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.