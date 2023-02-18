Sheriff’s Office searching for man pretending to be deputy in Haywood Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man allegedly claiming to be a law enforcement officer in the area.

Deputies said on the morning of February 15, the suspect pulled over a vehicle near Exit 27 on I-40 at around 8:00 a.m.

Deputies described the man as a heavier white man in his 30s. They added that he was around 5 feet 11 inches tall and had a brown beard. He was wearing a cowboy hat, a navy blue short sleeve shirt, and what appeared to be a plastic badge.

According to deputies, the man was reportedly driving an older silver Dodge Charger with a single blue light.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or person is asked to call Lt. Matt Shell at 828-356-2939.

Deputies stated that if you are concerned about someone pulling you over, you can turn on your four-way flashers and slowly continue until you reach a well-lit public area. You can also call 911 if you believe the person pulling you over is not a legitimate law enforcement officer.

