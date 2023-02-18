Sheriff’s Office searching for man pretending to be deputy in Haywood Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man allegedly claiming to be a law enforcement officer in the area.

Deputies said on the morning of February 15, the suspect pulled over a vehicle near Exit 27 on I-40 at around 8:00 a.m.

Deputies described the man as a heavier white man in his 30s. They added that he was around 5 feet 11 inches tall and had a brown beard. He was wearing a cowboy hat, a navy blue short sleeve shirt, and what appeared to be a plastic badge.

According to deputies, the man was reportedly driving an older silver Dodge Charger with a single blue light.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or person is asked to call Lt. Matt Shell at 828-356-2939.

Deputies stated that if you are concerned about someone pulling you over, you can turn on your four-way flashers and slowly continue until you reach a well-lit public area. You can also call 911 if you believe the person pulling you over is not a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh defense to resume case Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Police on scene of late night shooting in Anderson
Police investigating late night deadly shooting in Anderson
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Shooting in Spartanburg
Police searching for suspect who shot man in parking lot of Upstate pizza place

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Officers investigating shooting near retail store in Asheville
generic crash
Officers investigating after driver, passengers flee scene of deadly crash
Trial Analysts Varner Interview - Murdaugh Trial Day 20
Trial Analysts Varner Interview - Murdaugh Trial Day 20
Murdaugh Trial Day 20
Murdaugh Trial Day 20