Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of two people were found in a shallow grave on Saturday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said “skeletal remains” of a man and woman were found in a shallow grave in the area of Whitmire Road in the Choppee community. Deputies were first called to the scene after the remains were found by hunters in the area.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s office added that the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

An autopsy for both bodies has been scheduled for a later date.

No further details were immediately available.

