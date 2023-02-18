Still cool for Sunday, but warmer again next week

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny but cooler weather sticks around for Sunday. But more spring-like temperatures are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

  • Another cold night
  • Sunny Sunday, but still cool
  • Another surge of spring warmth next week

Despite the cold start to Saturday, temperatures climb to near seasonal norms in the mid 50s under a mainly sunny sky. Believe it or not, this is where high temperatures should be in mid-February but it does feel rather chilly after last week’s highs in the 60s and 70s.

Seasonally cool and sunny
Seasonally cool and sunny(Fox Carolina)

Sunday morning is another chilly one with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains to the mid 30s in the Upstate. Plenty of sunshine help temperatures to climb to the mid 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and mild
Mostly sunny and mild(Fox Carolina)

If it’s more spring weather you want, look no further than early next week! Highs return to the 60s on Monday, and we’ve got more 70s in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, even in the mountains. In fact, Thursday we’re flirting with record highs. Our forecast high for Greenville is 78° which ties the record from 2018. And in Asheville, the forecast high is 76°, which also ties the record, this one from 1982.

Long-Range Temperature Outlook
Long-Range Temperature Outlook(WHNS)

