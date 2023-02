CAYCE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake was detected in the Midlands on Friday afternoon.

The 1.9-magnitude quake occurred a mile northwest of Cayce around 3:35 p.m.

The earthquake was followed by a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson, SC at 7:42 p.m. Residents in the area reported feeling light shaking.

