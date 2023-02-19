15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say

Feb. 19, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a gun range on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Range Road when the teen accidentally shot himself in the leg.

According to deputies, there is no signs of foul play and the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

