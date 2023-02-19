22-year-old driver dies two days after crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver injured in a crash on Thursday night near Blacksburg has died, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on I-85 near Blacksburg on Feb. 16 at 10 p.m.

The coroner said the driver, 22-year-old Jacob Eric Bright, was headed north on I-85 at the 104 mile marker when his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Bright was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, but passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:31 a.m.

Bright was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

