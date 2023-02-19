Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

The nation’s 39th president has entered hospice care at the age of 98
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center says Carter has entered home hospice care, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The foundation created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention." (AP Photo/Branden Camp)(Branden Camp | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Earthquake
Two earthquakes reported in SC on Friday
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Police search for woman wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting

Latest News

Crash
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in 2022 as missing man
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Police search for woman wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting
The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their...
Charleston Animal Society breaks world record at vaccination event
Driver didn’t stop after hitting elderly man in crosswalk, police say