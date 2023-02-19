Charleston Animal Society breaks world record at vaccination event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society broke a Guinness World Record at the VAX-A-PALOOZA event on Saturday.

Organizers say 1,861 animals were given lifesaving vaccines to protect them from diseases like rabies, distemper and parvo. The shelter also provided animals with microchips and registered them with Petco Love Lost, a digital lost and found system to reunite pets with their owners.

In addition to vaccinating animals, the shelter says VAX-A-PALOOZA was a campaign encouraging pet owners to pledge to keep their pets vaccinated against deadly viruses. That’s when the title for Guinness World Records was broken with 2,226 pledges from pet owners.

“With this World Record, the Lowcountry showed just how much people here truly love their animals,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE said in a release. “We will always remember that it was here in North Charleston, South Carolina, where hundreds of families turned out to vaccinate and microchip their pets, while setting a World Record.”

The shelter says they also broke several South Carolina records for animals.

The event took place at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.