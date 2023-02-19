Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in 2022 as missing man

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a missing man has been identified as a bicyclist killed in a crash last November.

According to the coroner Dennis Fowler, the family of 55-year-old Richard Dwayne McSwain reported him missing on February 13.

Fowler said McSwain was positively identified as the bicyclist in a crash that happened on November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 150 and Northgate Road.

McSwain was riding a bicycle north on Highway 150 near Northgate Road at 3:40 p.m. when he got into the path of a box truck, also headed north, and was hit, Fowler said.

According to the coroner’s office, McSwain was trapped under the truck and died at the scene, but he had no identification on him or in the backpack he was carrying at the time. With no identification, he was held unidentified in the morgue, the coroner said.

“My office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol appealed for the public’s help in identifying the victim through the media but no one responded. We talked to people in the area of where the collision took place along with those in other areas where homeless individuals are known to frequent to no avail. Family members said McSwain would not come home for weeks and months at a time while living in the woods. While not the outcome the family had hoped for, this positive identification brings them closure ,” said Fowler.

