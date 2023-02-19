‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Politicians, celebrities send poignant messages to nation’s 39th president
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center says Carter has entered home hospice care, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The foundation created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention." (AP Photo/Branden Camp)(Branden Camp | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

One of the most poignant messages came from the U.S. Secret Service, the agency that provides protection details to the nation’s top political and elected officials.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded to the news with this statement:

The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:

The Carter Center created a message board for the public to leave notes and well wishes to Carter. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Earthquake
Two earthquakes reported in SC on Friday
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Crash
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in 2022 as missing man
The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their...
Charleston Animal Society breaks world record at vaccination event