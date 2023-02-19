Gamecock Women’s Basketball beats Ole Miss in Overtime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks beat Ole Miss 64 - 57 after going into Overtime Sunday evening.

The Gamecocks started off strong, leading 5 - 4.

The Gamecocks continued to lead 16 -12 at the end the first quarter.

At the half - the Gamecocks were up by one point with a score of 29 - 28.

At the end of the third quarter - the Gamecocks remained in the lead 44 - 42.

Both teams continued to battle for the lead throughout the fourth quarter, causing the game to go into Overtime.

The score at the end of the regular game was tied 55 - 55.

Gamecock Guard Zia Cooke made the first two points in Overtime, bringing the Gamecocks up 57 - 55.

With one minute and thirty seconds on the clock - Ole Miss takes a Timeout. The Gamecocks lead 63 - 57.

The Gamecocks take a timeout with 21 seconds left on the clock. The score is still 63 - 57.

Zia Cooke makes another point with 20 seconds left on the clock.

The Gamecocks claim the win at the end of the game 64 - 57.

