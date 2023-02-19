Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Earthquake
Two earthquakes reported in SC on Friday
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Chiquola mill fire
Firefighters respond to massive structure fire in Honea Path
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say