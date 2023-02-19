Still cool for Sunday, but warm again next week

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dry but cooler weather sticks around for Sunday. But more spring-like temperatures are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

  • Another cold night
  • Dry Sunday, but still cool
  • Another surge of spring warmth next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Sunday’s another comfortably cool winter day with highs in the mid 50s in the mountains and a degree or two either side of 60 in the Upstate. Expect more cloud cover with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Seasonably cool and partly cloudy
Seasonably cool and partly cloudy(Fox Carolina)

If it’s more spring weather you want, look no further than early next week! Highs jump back above normal on Monday, topping out in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, highs are around 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains with everyone seeing 70s on Wednesday. Morning lows also climb back to the 40s and 50s making for more mild mornings. There is a small chance for rain each day starting Monday in the mountains and Tuesday in the Upstate. However, any showers we see would be light and moving in and out fairly quickly. Not a single day is expected to be a wash out, just the kind of weather where you keep the umbrella handy just in case. Do expect more cloud cover each day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Warming up next week
Warming up next week(Fox Carolina)

Thursday we’re flirting with record highs. Our forecast high for Greenville is 78° which ties the record from 2018. And in Asheville, the forecast high is 76°, which also ties the record, this one from 1982. And we are likely going to see record high morning lows as well as we wake up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Above normal highs in the 60s stick around into the weekend.

Thursday we likely see records tied or broken
Thursday we likely see records tied or broken(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Earthquake
Two earthquakes reported in SC on Friday
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Warming up next week
Still cool for Sunday, but warm again next week
Cooler but Sunny Weather Returns for the Weekend
Cooler but Sunny Weather Returns for the Weekend
Cooler this weekend, back to 60s next week
Brief cool down for the weekend
First Alert Forecast February 17th
First Alert Forecast February 17th