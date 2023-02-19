Still cool for Sunday, but warm again next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dry but cooler weather sticks around for Sunday. But more spring-like temperatures are right around the corner.

First Alert Headlines

Another cold night

Dry Sunday, but still cool

Another surge of spring warmth next week

Sunday’s another comfortably cool winter day with highs in the mid 50s in the mountains and a degree or two either side of 60 in the Upstate. Expect more cloud cover with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Seasonably cool and partly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

If it’s more spring weather you want, look no further than early next week! Highs jump back above normal on Monday, topping out in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, highs are around 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains with everyone seeing 70s on Wednesday. Morning lows also climb back to the 40s and 50s making for more mild mornings. There is a small chance for rain each day starting Monday in the mountains and Tuesday in the Upstate. However, any showers we see would be light and moving in and out fairly quickly. Not a single day is expected to be a wash out, just the kind of weather where you keep the umbrella handy just in case. Do expect more cloud cover each day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Warming up next week (Fox Carolina)

Thursday we’re flirting with record highs. Our forecast high for Greenville is 78° which ties the record from 2018. And in Asheville, the forecast high is 76°, which also ties the record, this one from 1982. And we are likely going to see record high morning lows as well as we wake up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Above normal highs in the 60s stick around into the weekend.

Thursday we likely see records tied or broken (Fox Carolina)

