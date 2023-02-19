Woman wanted in connection to fatal Waffle House shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted for murder after a shooting at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m.

Initial reports stated there were two victims; however, arriving officers only found one man inside the restaurant who was shot. The fire rescue says the man had multiple wounds and was not breathing.

He was then taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, according to fire officials.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on where Glover might be, call 843-549-2211.

