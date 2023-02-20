50 years of Carolina fun: Carowinds announces year-long event lineup

Carowinds no longer requires reservations
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Carowinds celebrates “50 years of Carolina fun”, guests will find something going on at Carowinds during year-round operation with a lineup of special seasonal events for everyone in the family.

Park officials said new attractions and returning seasonal favorites will give Carowinds guests “something special to experience” nearly every week. At the center of the 50th anniversary celebration will be the all-new Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation.

Here’s a look at the seasonal events coming this year:

  • Grand Carnivale (June 24-July 9) - The international festival will showcase high-energy live music, international food, lively games, and unique crafts.
  • The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16-Oct. 29) - This event offers Halloween family friendly and event exclusive entertainment throughout the park.
  • SCarowinds (select nights, Sept. 15-Oct. 29) - SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ “worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life”.
  • WinterFest (select nights, Nov. 20, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024) - Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds with holiday light displays with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages, and select attractions. The WinterFest Wonderland Parade, a nightly Christmas parade, includes lavishly decorated floats, festive music, and performers.

To learn more about these events here.

2023 Gold Season Passes are available and include unlimited visits this year and next, free season-long parking, unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.

Carowinds continues to hire 2,400 seasonal associates, hourly pay ranges from $15 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service, and position, as it prepares for the 2023 operating season.

