Anthony Hamilton to perform at Peace Center this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton is coming to perform at the Peace Center this summer.

The award-winning songwriter, producer and North Carolina native has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

He first burst onto the scene in 2003 with his hit “Charlene,” which garnered the attention of NPR and resulted in him starring in their Noteworthy documentary series.

The singer also made his film debut in the critically acclaimed American Gangster and was part of the Django Unchained soundtrack.

Tickets for his June 8 concert go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

