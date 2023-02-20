Asheville Regional Airport announces new nonstop flight to Arizona

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Allegiant airlines announced a nonstop flight from Asheville to Arizona to begin in May.

The nonstop route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport will begin May 26 with one-way fares starting as low as $69.

“It’s always exciting to be able to offer customers more affordable options for travel, but especially when it opens a nonstop gateway to the West for East Coasters,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights to top-tier destinations, and Arizona is the perfect backdrop for a getaway, from Phoenix’s sports stadiums to the surrounding desert landscapes.”

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found here.

“Allegiant has been a dynamic and exciting airline in western North Carolina for more than a decade, continually adding desired nonstop destinations to their route map,” said Lew Bleiweis, President and CEO of Asheville Regional Airport. “Phoenix is an incredible addition for travelers. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Phoenix to our mountains, and to seeing many of our region’s travelers make their way to the Arizona desert. The growth is phenomenal, and we congratulate Allegiant on their continued success in western North Carolina.”

