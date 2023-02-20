Crews working to repair downed powerlines

Duke Energy said more than 600 customers are affected by downed powerlines on Monday, February 20, 2023.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are working to repair downed powerlines that left more than 200 customers without power in Greenville County.

According to the power company, the incident was first reported at 4:34 p.m., but power is expected to be restored at 8:45 p.m.

As of 5:45 p.m., 213 customers are without power.

The cause is still unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

