Deputies investigating after two people shot in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found shot near White Horse Road on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 4:12 p.m. after gunshots were reported. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown.

According to deputies, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital around 4:44 p.m. His current condition is also unknown.

Deputies stated that it is unknown whether these two incidents are related. However, they are investigating.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

