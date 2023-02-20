Efforts underway to fund, build skatepark in Clemson

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of community members is coming together to try and raise money to build a public skateboarding park in Clemson.

“It’s an amazing sport that teaches kids grit. Because you try a trick, you try a trick. You might try it for days, and then you get it, and you’re just so elated,” said Peter Hyatt.

A skateboarder since age 10, Hyatt realized there wasn’t anywhere close to Clemson for skaters of all levels to go.

“We love our soccer fields, we love our baseball fields, but there’s an under resourced community of kids and youth that love to skateboard,” he said.

Hyatt serves as the President of Skate Upstate, a newly formed non-profit trying to raise money to build a skate park, ideally at Clemson Park.

“We’ve done some kind of conceptual level master plans for this park, and I think it definitely fits in with some of the themes that we have there, so absolutely an opportunity,” said Clemson City Council Member Bob Brookover.

Skate Upstate launched just a few weeks ago but didn’t start with $0 in its fundraising effort.

“We talked one time. I knew it was God,” said Marshelle Killian.

Killian donated about $11,000 to Skate Upstate, money her mother Rolann Cleveland Lee began collecting 13 years ago when she started an effort to bring a skatepark to Westminster in Oconee County.

“Started to see skateboarders have their boards taken away and no skateboarding signs being put up. She just really felt like these kids didn’t fit into the rec mold, but they deserved to have somewhere to skate safely,” explained Killian.

Health issues would slow Lee’s fundraising efforts before she passed away last May. But that money that she already raised was for skaters.

“Our vision is the same thing over a decade later. Part of my mission and heart is wanting to honor Rolann and what she did,” said Hyatt.

“I’m just overjoyed. I wish my mom could be here, but she’s happy. She would be happy,” added Killian.

Skate Upstate has an initial fundraising goal of $100,000 but says it would take somewhere between $300,000-$400,000 to fully fund a skate park.

