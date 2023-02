HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Fire Department says they responded to a fire at an abandoned mill Friday night.

Officials say they were dispatched to the Chiquola mill just after 8:20 p.m.

Fire officials say it took them nearly 5 hours to put out the fire.

Officials say the fire was likely caused by squatters.

