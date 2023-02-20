Free dental, vision, medical 2-day pop-up clinic coming to Greer

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day clinic delivering dental, vision and medical care to those in need in Greer.

RAM said the clinic will be held on March 18-19 at Greer High School located at 3000 East Gap Creek Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

According to organizers, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

For more information, click here.

