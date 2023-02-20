Grammy award-winning Anthony Hamilton to perform at Peace Center this summer

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton is coming to perform at the Peace Center this summer.

The award-winning songwriter, producer and North Carolina native has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

He first burst onto the scene in 2003 with his hit “Charlene,” which garnered the attention of NPR and resulted in him starring in their Noteworthy documentary series.

The singer also made his film debut in the critically acclaimed American Gangster and was part of the Django Unchained soundtrack.

Tickets for his June 8 concert go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

