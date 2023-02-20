Increased fire danger in effect on Tuesday in McDowell County

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management issued a warning about increased fire danger on Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

According to officials, a warm and dry air mass will be over the region Tuesday.

Officials also said relative humidity values will drop into the upper 20 to lower 30 percent range during the afternoon across the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina.

West to Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will develop by late morning and continue through the afternoon.

Fuels are relatively damp from recent rainfall, but they will dry more quickly Tuesday leading to increased fire danger.

Officials said if burning does happen, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
Fifteen year old accidentally shoots himself at gun range
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say
22-year-old dies days after crash
22-year-old driver dies two days after crash

Latest News

Kye’niase Burgin, 21
Man arrested after pointing gun at vehicle during nearly 30-mile road rage incident, deputies say
Grand opening of Lindough bakery in Clemson
Grand opening of Lindough bakery in Clemson
Toccoa Falls Dam Break
Remembering Jimmy Carter’s impact after 1977 Toccoa dam break
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Asheville Regional Airport announces new nonstop flight to Arizona