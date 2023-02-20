Increased fire danger in effect on Tuesday in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management issued a warning about increased fire danger on Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

According to officials, a warm and dry air mass will be over the region Tuesday.

Officials also said relative humidity values will drop into the upper 20 to lower 30 percent range during the afternoon across the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina.

West to Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will develop by late morning and continue through the afternoon.

Fuels are relatively damp from recent rainfall, but they will dry more quickly Tuesday leading to increased fire danger.

Officials said if burning does happen, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

