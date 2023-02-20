Jackson County deputies looking for young man missing since 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a young man who has been missing since 2022.

Aaron Cody Fortner was last seen at his home on Fox Trace Road in Sylva, NC on Monday, Feb. 21, according to deputies. He was last believed to be in the area of his home around 2:30 a.m.

Fortner is described as five foot nine and 140 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

Deputies mentioned Fortner also goes by the names Cody Black, Cody Smith, Cody Fortner and Aaron Winehouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Peoples Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-586-1911.

MORE NEWS: 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.