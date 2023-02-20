Jackson County deputies looking for young man missing since 2022

Aaron Cody Fortner
Aaron Cody Fortner(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a young man who has been missing since 2022.

Aaron Cody Fortner was last seen at his home on Fox Trace Road in Sylva, NC on Monday, Feb. 21, according to deputies. He was last believed to be in the area of his home around 2:30 a.m.

Fortner is described as five foot nine and 140 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

Deputies mentioned Fortner also goes by the names Cody Black, Cody Smith, Cody Fortner and Aaron Winehouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Peoples Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-586-1911.

MORE NEWS: 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
Fifteen year old accidentally shoots himself at gun range
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say
generic crash
22-year-old driver dies two days after crash

Latest News

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
Man pretending to be Haywood County deputy
Man pretending to be Haywood County deputy