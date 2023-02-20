Man arrested after deputies find meth, drugs at home

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug and gun charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found methamphetamine and guns at 57-year-old Roy Eugene Watts home on January 25.

Deputies said Watts is a convicted felon and was arrested on the following charges:

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture

Sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Watts was issued a $200,000 bond on January 25.

