Man arrested after deputies find meth, drugs at home

Roy Eugene Watts, 57
Roy Eugene Watts, 57(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug and gun charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found methamphetamine and guns at 57-year-old Roy Eugene Watts home on January 25.

Deputies said Watts is a convicted felon and was arrested on the following charges:

  • Felony trafficking methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture
  • Sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Watts was issued a $200,000 bond on January 25.

