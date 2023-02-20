Man arrested after deputies find meth, drugs at home
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug and gun charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found methamphetamine and guns at 57-year-old Roy Eugene Watts home on January 25.
Deputies said Watts is a convicted felon and was arrested on the following charges:
- Felony trafficking methamphetamine
- Felony possession of methamphetamine
- Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture
- Sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.
The Sheriff’s Office said Watts was issued a $200,000 bond on January 25.
