Man arrested after pointing gun at vehicle during nearly 30-mile road rage incident, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at another man during a nearly 30-mile road rage incident on Saturday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to I-26 East and I-85 in reference to a rolling road rage disturbance that involved a gun.

Deputies said a Red Honda Civic was chasing a Blue Volvo and the driver of the Civic was pointing and presenting a small handgun at the Volvo.

Once on scene, deputies initiated a felony traffic stop on the Red Honda. Deputies said once the vehicle stopped they approached, asked the driver, 21-year-old Kye’niase Burgin, to get out of the vehicle and took him into custody.

Deputies approached the vehicle again and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside as well as a gun in between the driver’s seat and the center console.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Burgin told deputies that he did not point his weapon but did pull it out to “get it ready.”

The driver of the Blue Volvo, Robert Flores, told deputies that after passing Burgin’s vehicle, Burgin got behind him. Flores told deputies he observed Burgin beating his steering wheel and pointing the gun at him through the windshield.

Flores also told deputies the incident started in Henderson County in a construction zone when Burgin was trying to merge into his lane forcing him off the road.

Deputies said they searched Burgin and found a small bag of marijuana. He also told deputies he had Oxy pills on him and and handed them over to deputies.

After speaking with both individuals, deputies determined that Burgin pointed a gun at Flores several times during the nearly 30-mile encounter.

Burgin was then arrested and charged with the following:

Pointing and presenting

Unlawful carry

Possession of marijuana

Possession sch. 2

