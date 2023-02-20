Police investigating after assault at Tiger Town Tavern in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is investigating after responding to an assault at Tiger Town Tavern Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the tavern at around 10 p.m. in reference to an assault and battery that had happened.

