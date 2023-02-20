Police investigating after assault at Tiger Town Tavern in Clemson

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is investigating after responding to an assault at Tiger Town Tavern Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the tavern at around 10 p.m. in reference to an assault and battery that had happened.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
Fifteen year old accidentally shoots himself at gun range
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say
Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder

Latest News

City of Greenville to Hold Public Session On Downtown Airport Improvements
City of Greenville to Hold Public Session On Downtown Airport Improvements
Union County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam
Union County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Increased fire danger in effect on Tuesday in McDowell County
Kye’niase Burgin, 21
Man arrested after pointing gun at vehicle during nearly 30-mile road rage incident, deputies say