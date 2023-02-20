Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody

The Walterboro Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead is in custody, deputies say.

Jordin Glover, 19, was arrested Sunday, the Walterboro Police Department confirmed.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday to the restaurant, located in the 1600 block of Bells Highway. The initial reports indicated there were two victims, but when officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside the restaurant.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton...
The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton Fire-Rescue said. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

The victim, identified as Lamontre Green, died at an area hospital, Coroner Richard Harvey said.

Glover was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner and deputies are investigating two deaths on McDade Street in Greenville.
Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder
Fifteen year old accidentally shoots himself at gun range
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say
generic crash
22-year-old driver dies two days after crash

Latest News

Aaron Cody Fortner
Jackson County deputies looking for young man missing since 2022
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
Man pretending to be Haywood County deputy
Man pretending to be Haywood County deputy