Temps on the rise, near record highs expected Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring weather takes over again this week, possibly even setting some records.

First Alert Headlines

Warming all week

Record warmth on Thursday

Small rain chances on and off

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

If you like Spring, and you enjoyed the warmer weather last week, wait until you see what this week has to offer! Whether it’s a regular day or you have today off, our weather is shaping up pretty well for Presidents Day. Temperatures will be the best part, with highs set to climb well into the 60s, even closing in on 70 degrees upstate. Skies will run a bit cloudier, but the mostly cirrus-variety clouds will lead more to filtered sunshine rather than full overcast for most of the region. An isolated shower is possible in the mountains. It will be breezy today too, with 10-20 mph winds developing out of the southwest.

Afternoon Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Mostly cloudy skies will persist into tonight, with the continued chance for spotty showers in the mountains. Clouds and a southwest breeze will keep temperatures in check, with lows only falling to the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday flips things around, starting with a few isolated showers across the Upstate and northeastern Georgia in the morning. From there, clouds will give way to increased sunshine in the afternoon, and our temperatures will continue warming. Highs will top the upper 60s in the mountains, and low 70s upstate. The real warmth kicks in on Wednesday and Thursday!

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Tuesday (WHNS)

Partly to mostly sunny skies for the middle of the week will come along with the warmest weather of the year so far. Highs Wednesday will hit the low and mid 70s regionwide, and we could be setting records on Thursday. Highs will climb close to 80 degrees upstate, which could break the previous record of 78° set in 2018. Highs in the mountains on Thursday are currently forecast to tie the record of 76 degrees, so we’ll have some seriously nice weather to get out and enjoy!

Potential record warmth on Thursday. (WHNS)

Another cooldown is in the cards for the weekend, but we’re only looking at a fall back into the 60s. Showers will return to the forecast too, but all-in-all February is poised to go out on a very high note.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.