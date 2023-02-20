Union Co. deputies warn about man asking for money for school district

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a man asking businesses for money under the guise that it is for the school district.

The Sheriff’s Office said a white man wearing a white shirt and white slacks is approaching businesses in an attempt to solicit money for the school district.

Deputies say this man is not with the school district and if anyone encounters him, call 911.

