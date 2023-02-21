16 people arrested in Union County criminal round up, officials say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a group people were arrested in a round up and received various charges on Feb. 16.

Deputies said the 16 people were arrested with a total of 24 warrants served. Also, nineteen registered Sex offenders were randomly selected to check compliance.

The round up was made possible with the help of SLED, SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCPPP) and Department of Natural Resources.

Travis William Austin was arrested on four warrants for PWID of meth, second offense, PWID of marijuana, second offense, and substance offense, and two counts of distribution of schedule I drugs or crack cocaine to a person under 18.

Michael Ray Brannon III was arrested on one warrant of unlawful conduct toward a child or helpless person.

Timothy Wayne Brooks was arrested on one warrant for fugitive from justice.

Erica Harley Brown was arrested on possession of controlled substance in schedule I to V, first offense, possession of cocaine base (crack) and possession of marijuana.

Robert Edward Lee Fowler was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, second offense.

Jessica Rose Gill was arrested for hindering.

Joseph Matthew Henderson was arrested for unlawful neglect toward a child or helpless person.

Joshua Ernest Inman was arrested on a traffic stop for possession of meth less than a gram and no SC driver’s license.

Dierris Gerard Jeter was arrested for domestic violence, third, domestic violence, first, and strong armed robbery. Jeter also has a pending warrant from PPP for violation of probation.

Albert Clayton Morris III was arrested on one magistrate court bench warrant.

Ebonie Clay Proctor was arrested on one warrant possession of marijuana, first offense.

Tyler Allen Raines was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of meth.

Grady Lee Trammell was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of domestic violence, third.

Dezmond Tobias Tucker was arrested for two counts of PWID schedule I drug and PWID schedule I II III drug

Christina Micheala Watts was arrested for unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.

