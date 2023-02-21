Anderson Co. man wanted for domestic violence incident involving weapons
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 28-year-old Luke Powell, a suspect wanted following an alleged aggressive domestic violence call involving weapons.
Deputies said Powell is wanted for assault and battery 2nd-degree. They added that he has a history of assault and kidnapping.
Deputies described Powell as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Powell is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or give information anonymously at http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.