Deputies charge woman accused of stealing funds from Upstate church

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sherriff’s Office said a woman accused of stealing money from a church in Seneca has been charged.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, between June 22, 2022 and June 24, 2022, Nikki Elisha Harrison took $6,466.43 from Davis Creek Baptist Church’s bank account without permission.

The arrest warrant said Harrison used the church’s identification information of their Trust Bank checking account numbers to get funds for her own personal use.

Deputies said on Feb. 13, 2023, Harrison was arrested and received a $100,000 surety bond on the charge of financial identity fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned Harrison was also served with three general sessions bench warrants.

At this time, Harrison remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition bond should she be released from jail.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Buster Murdaugh testifies in father’s murder trial

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.