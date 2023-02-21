Deputies searching for runaway 13-year in Greenville County

Christopher Page
Christopher Page(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Christopher Page, a 13-year-old who reportedly ran away on February 19, 2023.

Deputies said Page was last seen on Milford Church Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies described Page as around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Page is asked to call 911.

