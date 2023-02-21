Suspects accused of stealing $900 worth of products from Ulta, deputies say
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $900 worth of products from Ulta.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole Lancôme skincare products.
If anyone has information about this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
