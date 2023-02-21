Suspects accused of stealing $900 worth of products from Ulta, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $900 worth of products from Ulta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole Lancôme skincare products.

If anyone has information about this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.