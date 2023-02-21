Suspects accused of stealing $900 worth of products from Ulta, deputies say

Oconee County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Lancome skincare...
Oconee County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Lancome skincare products from an Ulta in Seneca.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $900 worth of products from Ulta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole Lancôme skincare products.

If anyone has information about this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
White Horse Road shooting
Deputies investigating after two people shot in Greenville Co.
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden
Man arrested after deputies find about 6 pounds of drugs in vehicle, sheriff’s office says
Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, "We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our...
South Carolina celebrates second annual HBCU Day at the State House