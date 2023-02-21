Dorman High School head football coach resigns after first season

Dustin Curtis
Dustin Curtis
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dorman High School’s head football coach Dustin Curtis announced his resignation Monday, according to Athletic Director Jon Stoehr.

Stoehr said Coach Curtis shared the news during a meeting with Dorman’s coaching staff and football players. He said he plans to return to the Midlands to be closer to extended family, citing personal and family medical reasons.

“My time at Dorman has been extremely special and is any football coach’s dream,” the coach said. “I regret the timing of this situation a great deal, and this decision is one I do not take lightly. This has not been an easy choice, but after much prayer, I believe this is the best decision for my family during this challenging time. I am leaving to pursue opportunities closer to my family for personal and family medical reasons.”

Curtis said his wife Jessica and son Grant have “tremendously” enjoyed their time with Dorman and District Six.

“District Six is a special place and we will always be Cavalier fans,” Curtis said.

In Curtis’ year at Dorman, Stoehr said the Cavaliers finished the season at 9-3 and 2-2 in Region 2-5A. The Cavaliers finished 3rd in the region and defeated Clover in the opening round of the 5A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork. The Cavaliers won their first eight games and climbed as high as #2 in the SC Prep Media 5A Football Poll.

A search for Curtis’ replacement will begin immediately.

MORE NEWS: Community paramedics help eliminate barriers to healthcare for patients

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
Greenville County shooting investigation
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Piedmont
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh defense to resume case Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Fifteen year old accidentally shoots himself at gun range
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh defense to resume case Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Community Paramedics eliminating barriers for patients
Community paramedics help eliminate barriers to healthcare for patients
Jimmy Carter's response after dam break
Jimmy Carter's response after 1977 Toccoa dam break
Man charged after suspicious package investigation
Suspect charged after officers investigate suspicious package in Laurens