Getting warmer, with record highs set to fall Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We keep getting warmer, and we’re setting our sights on some records later this week!

This week’s warming trend continues today, with a stalled frontal boundary lending itself to a blend of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s upstate, with slightly milder upper 60s to around 70 across the mountains. Like Monday, breezy conditions will continue, with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. A stray shower is possible south of I-85, but chances are low and any rain that develops would be little more than a nuisance. Nothing will get in the way of your Mardi Gras plans!

Clouds will build tonight with some patchy fog breaking out in the mild conditions. Lows that should be falling into the 30s on average, will only dip to the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Play it again on Wednesday! Morning fog and clouds will break up in favor of afternoon sunshine, as temperatures continue to warm. We’ll get everyone up into the 70s, including our mountain locations, and we’re still not stopping there! We’ll dip into a taste of early Summer on Thursday, with highs expected to reach the low 80s upstate and upper 70s across the mountains. Add in plenty of sunshine, and there’s every reason to get outside or at least open up the windows!

Thursday’s forecast high of 81° upstate would break the previous record at GSP Airport of 78° set in 2018. Asheville’s expected high of 78° would also break the previous record of 76° set in 1982.

On top of this beautiful weather, skywatchers will be in for a treat over the next couple of evenings as the Moon join’s Venus and Jupiter in the post-sunset sky. Look west this evening after sunset (6:17 PM) to catch a “vertical” alignment of Jupiter, Venus, and the crescent Moon!

