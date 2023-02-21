Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte will transform into “Paradise City” this summer.

Guns N’ Roses, the legendary rock band known for hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Patience,” are coming to the Queen City as part of their 2023 world tour.

The band will take the stage at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to their website.

Tickets go on sale starting March 3 at 10 a.m.

Check out the band’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

