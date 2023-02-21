Local exhibit remembers Orangeburg Massacre

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local exhibit is honoring Black History Month and educating the public about a dark day in South Carolina history.

55 years ago, the Orangeburg Massacre shocked the nation.

“They wanted to go bowl but weren’t allows to because it was a white-only premises,” said Altonnia Wilkins, exhibit chairperson.

Students at South Carolina State University held a protest on campus which turned into chaos.

The victims, Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond Jr. and Delano Smith, were all shot and killed by South Carolina Highway Patrolmen. Almost 30 others were hurt.

Survivor of the massacre Cecil Williams said, “I can remember every moment, every face, every date.”

Williams captured the photos at the bowling alley just before the tragedy.

Patsy Eaddy, a friend of one of the victims, said she just remembers being so afraid. She remembers wanting to go home with her family but was too afraid for them to come get her.

Eaddy said in 2023 with cases like Tyre Nichols, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and more, one way to progress is by “showing kids the way”.

Exhibit organizers emphasized the importance of how educating the younger generation of our history is the key to creating leaders.

To learn about more stories of other African Americans who died while fighting to do what’s right and honor their memory, visit the black history exhibit in Gaffney at the old post office.

The exhibit runs until March 3.

