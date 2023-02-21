Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia couple was attacked by gunmen Monday evening outside the County Inn and Suites on Piney Grove Rd.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened at around 7:30 p.m. An incident report indicated a woman and her boyfriend were shot at multiple times.

She told investigators that she’d been staying at the hotel and her boyfriend was visiting her. While the two were in an ‘intimate’ moment in a car, an unknown sedan, and SUV pulled behind them according to the report.

Two men approached the vehicle and ordered them to get out of the car. The report says multiple shots were fired into the car, striking the man inside. The man was injured in the incident but his injuries are not life-threatening.

LCSO says they haven’t finished interviewing the man due to his injuries. The woman told deputies she did not know the gunmen. It is not currently known what connection the man may have had to the attackers.

Investigators found multiple shells, bullet holes, and broken glass at the scene.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
White Horse Road shooting
Deputies investigating after two people shot in Greenville Co.
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
Oconee County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Lancome skincare...
Suspects accused of stealing $900 worth of products from Ulta, deputies say
Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden
Man arrested after deputies find about 6 pounds of drugs in vehicle, sheriff’s office says