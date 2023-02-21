Man arrested after deputies find about 6 pounds of drugs in vehicle, sheriff’s office says

Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden
Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges after finding about 6 pounds of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden’s vehicle at the beginning of February along I-85.

Deputies said they found more than four pounds of cocaine, about two pounds of marijuana and 168 grams of psilocybin Mushroom substance in the vehicle.

However, Golden tried to run after deputies found the drugs in his vehicle.

Deputies called on the K-9 Unit, Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Uniform Patrol to assist with tracking Golden.

He was later found and taken into custody.

Golden is charged with trafficking cocaine 400 grams or more, manufacturing schedule I,II,III or Flunitrazepam W.I.T.D and possession of schedule I(b) & c) LSD and Schedule II.

