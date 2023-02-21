South Carolina celebrates second annual HBCU Day at the State House

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, "We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our...
Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, "We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our people that they might be leaders, not just of today but of tomorrow."(WIS News 10)
By Mary Green and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday marked the second Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in 2022 that established the day for the Palmetto State. It is now celebrated annually on the third Tuesday of every February.

Students and leaders from across the state’s HBCUs joined alums in the legislature at the State House for the occasion. Attendees marked the history and contribution of HBCUs to South Carolina.

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, “We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our people that they might be leaders, not just of today but of tomorrow.”

HBCU students were also recognized by lawmakers on the House and Senate floors during the sessions Tuesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter
White Horse Road shooting
Deputies investigating after two people shot in Greenville Co.
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense witnesses testify in Murdaugh trial
Oconee County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Lancome skincare...
Suspects accused of stealing $900 worth of products from Ulta, deputies say
Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden
Man arrested after deputies find about 6 pounds of drugs in vehicle, sheriff’s office says