Spartanburg penny tax first phase projects close to completion, phase two begins soon

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’ve been in Spartanburg lately you’ve probably noticed the new 6 story courthouse project is making progress. Well, that’s just one of several new county buildings projects funded by the penny sales tax. Monday night, county leaders received an update on what’s next.

Well phase 1 of the Capital Penny Project is right on track, and sooner or later they’ll enter phase 2 which will mean saying goodbye to the current county government office building on N. Church St.

The Penny tax was approved by voters back in 2017. County leaders split the projects into two phases. Phase 1 included;

  • The $120 million dollar courthouse and a $12 million dollar parking deck. County officials are already making plans to move in by October.
  • Emergency Operations Center which is already built and in use on Community College Drive.
  • City of Spartanburg police headquarters. That’s being built right now across from the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission. Construction on that will be done by the end of this year.

Phase 2 will be a $52 million dollar County-City joint government office building and a parking garage too. This will be located downtown across from the library where Spartanburg City Hall currently sits.

“Where it is going, across from the library on Church street, it’ll take up that whole block and it’ll be another shot of adrenaline not only for downtown Spartanburg but all of Spartanburg county,” said County Councilman David Britt.

City officials are in the design phase of the joint government complex but leaders estimate it’ll be done by 2025. Any unallocated remaining funds from the penny tax will be used towards roads and infrastructure improvements. To find out more click here.

