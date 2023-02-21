Trial to begin for two 2018 murder suspects in Easley

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men accused of killing a store clerk in Easley back in 2018 are set to go on trial Tuesday morning.

Ty Christian Ladson and Quinton Collins are both charged with murder in the death of Stacey Childress. She was shot and killed inside B-Pams Food Mart.

Police said the two men walked into the store armed.

According to police, Childress put up a fight and shot back at the suspects but sadly passed away from her injuries.

Investigators said Collins tried to rob the same store three years before.

