Airplane diverted due to disruptive passenger, lands at North Carolina airport

The plane was forced to land at the Raleigh-Durham Airport on Wednesday.
A plane traveling from Jacksonville to Washington, D.C. landed on Wednesday due to a disruptive...
A plane traveling from Jacksonville to Washington, D.C. landed on Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger.(Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An airplane was diverted to a North Carolina airport on Wednesday after it was forced to land due to what authorities described as a ‘disruptive passenger.’

According to the FBI, the plane took off from Jacksonville and was en route to Washington, D.C.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the passenger, it landed at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office was called to the scene to conduct interviews and gather facts.

Investigators will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of N.C. to determine if federal charges will be filed.

