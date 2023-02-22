Airplane diverted due to disruptive passenger, lands at North Carolina airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An airplane was diverted to a North Carolina airport on Wednesday after it was forced to land due to what authorities described as a ‘disruptive passenger.’

According to the FBI, the plane took off from Jacksonville and was en route to Washington, D.C.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the passenger, it landed at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office was called to the scene to conduct interviews and gather facts.

Investigators will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of N.C. to determine if federal charges will be filed.

Related: Charlotte Airport preparing for spring break travel

Watch continuous live news coverage below.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.