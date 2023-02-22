Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Union County jail

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a inmate who escaped from the Union County jail early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said 22-year-old Yasin Amari Razil Richardson disappeared just after 2:30 a.m.

Richardson was in jail on charges of larceny and first degree burglary.

Anyone who has information on where Richardson might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Generic image of student taking a test. (MGN/Pixabay)
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Union Co. jail
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the fight for reproductive healthcare during a speech in...
VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia
President Biden speaks in Poland
More on President Biden's speech in Poland today
Lack of Diversity in the Healthcare Industry
Lack of Diversity in the Healthcare Industry