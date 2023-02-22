Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Union County jail
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a inmate who escaped from the Union County jail early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said 22-year-old Yasin Amari Razil Richardson disappeared just after 2:30 a.m.
Richardson was in jail on charges of larceny and first degree burglary.
Anyone who has information on where Richardson might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
