Dispatch: Greenville County residents ordered to shelter in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers said residents in an area off East North Street have been asked to shelter in place.

Officials are trying to serve a warrant on a suspect near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Sunnyside Lane according to dispatch.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. Marshals are attempting to serve the warrant. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said Greenville Middle Academy and East North Academy were briefly in a holding pattern, but it has since been lifted.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.