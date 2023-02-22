Dispatch: Greenville County residents ordered to shelter in place

Breaking News
Breaking News(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers said residents in an area off East North Street have been asked to shelter in place.

Officials are trying to serve a warrant on a suspect near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Sunnyside Lane according to dispatch.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. Marshals are attempting to serve the warrant. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said Greenville Middle Academy and East North Academy were briefly in a holding pattern, but it has since been lifted.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 22
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SC man sentenced to 51 years for part in international elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Scene of deadly officer-involved shooting at Circle K in Clemson in February 2021.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Clemson officer-involved shooting
National Margarita Day with Tipsy Taco
National Margarita Day with Tipsy Taco
Upstate company's venture at New York Fashion Week
Upstate company's venture at New York Fashion Week
Jessica and Claire Austin Aldridge
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Fallen deputy Aldridge’s wife gives birth to baby girl