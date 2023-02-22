Former VP Mike Pence to speak at Bob Jones University

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to participate in Bob Jones University’s fireside chat in March.

The university said he will speak on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and will follow the chat with a book signing of his latest book, So Help Me God.

“As a Christian liberal arts educational institution, we are honored to host thought leaders like Vice President Pence who can inform and challenge our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I look forward to having our students and members of the Greenville community hear him in person.”

For more information and registration details, click here.

MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia

